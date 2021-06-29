Caravan and motorhome owners must follow specific motorway rules to avoid fines

Caravans must only travel up to 60mph on motorways and dual carriageways despite cars usually allowed up to 70mph. Drivers towing a caravan or motorhome are also restricted to 50mph on a single carriageway.

“It can be frustrating if one lorry is overtaking another with barely any difference in speed between them.

“But the rule is there to ease the flow of traffic and make sure the outside lane isn’t clogged with slow-moving vehicles.

“On a two-lane stretch of motorway, it’s fine to use the outside lane to overtake while towing, so long as you return to the inside lane once the manoeuvre has been completed, just as you should when driving without a caravan.”

Drivers who break speeding rules will face a £100 fine and be issued with three penalty points on their licence.