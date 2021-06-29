Covid vaccine in numbers: PHE figures show LANDSLIDE of infections and deaths prevented

A total of 44,454,511 people have had at least one jab, affording them protection from up to 60 percent of infections.

And second jab totals are quickly catching up, with a further 32,583,746 given more than 90 percent of protection via complete dosage.

Together, health officials have administered more than 77 million Covid vaccine doses.

Dr Paul Birrell, Senior Research Associate at Cambridge’s MRC Biostatistics Unit, said the programme prevented an “astoundingly high” number of infections and deaths.

He added the vaccine gave the UK a “path back towards a normal life”.

And newly-minted Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed as such.

