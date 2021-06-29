Delta variant surge: UK and US still at loggerheads over travel corridor

Hopes for a US UK travel corridor are dwindling as concerns are rising that UK citizens with an AstraZeneca vaccine may be barred from traveling to America. A British diplomat stressed the importance of AstraZeneca being approved in the US.

“AstraZeneca is proving a real problem. If the US doesn’t recognise it, it means millions of Brits won’t be eligible to travel if we agree to a new corridor,” he told the Financial Times.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved in the states and complicates the situation for Brits trying to travel even if they are fully vaccinated.

This is following the rapid spread of the Delta variant which has caused many European countries to crack down on Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Financial Times reported that it is unlikely that a conclusion will be reached about the travel corridor between the US and UK and talks are expected to extend until August and possibly even September.

