Didn't beat us, though! Bitter Sturgeon cannot resist swipe at England after Germany win

The First Minister of Scotland tweeted: “Congratulations, England (Still just one team unbeaten by England so far in @EURO2020).” The First Minister ended her tweet with a winking emoji and a Scotland flag. England beat Germany 2-0 tonight in the long-awaited last-16 Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium.

One follower of the SNP leader reacted to her tweet with disappointment and said: “Is Scotland’s biggest achievement managing a 0-0 draw against England? “What a horrible mentality.” Another follower tweeted: “Wins a match in the round of sixteen and acts as if they’ve won the whole tournament.” While a third said: “Just for once, say something about an English or UK success without a caveat of Scottish superiority, just once.” READ MORE: Greece livid with EU as bloc warned ‘we prefer Grexit’

The tide of the match changed when midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th minute. Six minutes later Raheem Sterling scored. Jack Grealish then crossed the ball for Harry Kane to beat German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a header to score England’s second goal of the night. Veteran German striker Thomas Müller nearly equalised to make the game 1-1, but fired his shot wide.

Speaking to the BBC, Gareth Southgate the England manager, said: “I just thought it was a brilliant afternoon. “We talked about bringing enjoyment to the nation and afternoon’s like that are what it’s all about. “The players were absolutely immense right through the team. “The fans were as well only 40,000 but it was as good an atmosphere as I can remember in Wembley.

“We played extremely well, I think we deserved the win but I’ve had to say to them straight away ‘look, I’m the party pooper, because if we don’t capitalise on Saturday now then it doesn’t count for anything’. “You know you change the shape, you pick certain personnel in place of others and if it goes wrong you’re dead. “We had to go about it in the way we believed. We wanted aggressive pressure all over the field and we felt that to match them up was the right way of doing that. “We felt that speed in behind Harry would cause them problems. “I thought that Bukayo and Raheem really created that jeopardy in behind their backline right from the start. “We also defended brilliantly and our goalkeeper was immense. “It was a tremendous performance.”

