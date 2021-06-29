England 0-0 Germany LIVE: Euro 2020 updates as Three Lions seek quarter-final spot

Euro 2020: Southgate sends message to squad for Germany clash

England vs Germany LIVE England have not conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020

Head to head: England 13 wins, Germany 15 wins, 4 draws

Germany won 4-1 in the last clash in a major tournament, at the 2010 World Cup

Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Saka, Sterling, Kane. Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Ginter, Hummels, Gosens; Goretzka, Kroos; Havertz, Muller, Werner.

45 mins: Kalvin Phillips is late on Toni Kroos and picks up a yellow card. That’s both England’s central midfielders on a booking now, which could be a problem. 44 mins: Kieran Trippier looks for Harry Kane, but Mats Hummels does well to recover and put it out for a corner. Another decent delivery, but well defended once more.

42 mins: Another spark from Harry Kane, who takes the ball off Harry Maguire and spins past Leon Goretzka, who brings him down. A useful looking free-kick here… 40 mins: That’s more like it from Harry Kane. The Spurs striker drops deep and goes past Mats Hummels, but over-hits his pass in behind for Kalvin Phillips. 36 mins: England trying to plot a way past Germany’s high press. Harry Maguire steps forward with it, but overruns the ball slightly, winning a throw-in. 32 mins: Best chance of the game. Kai Havertz slips Timo Werner in down the left channel. Jordan Pickford saves well. Alarm bells there for England’s defence. 31 mins: And just like that, Germany show their danger. Joshua Kimmich floats a left-footed cross towards the back-post, where opposite wing-back Robin Gosens goes for it. Kieran Trippier does well to ease him under the ball. 30 mins: England having the better of the ball, but are yet to turn it into a clear-cut opportunity on Manuel Neuer’s goal.

Manuel Neuer had to be alert to keep out Raheem Sterling’s shot

25 mins: Yellow card for Matthias Ginter, who is all over Luke Shaw. Joshua Kimmich wins the header from the free-kick, but puts it behind for a corner. Germany deal with the ball in, yet England return down the right. Kalvin Phillips puts in on Harry “Slabhead” Maguire’s head, but it can’t direct it on goal. 24 mins: Another Luke Shaw free-kick. This time Harry Maguire wins the first contact, but no-one can get on the end of it. 22 mins: Better possession from England, with Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire combining down the left-hand side. Much better.

19 mins: A couple of crunching tackles from Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips are met by roars from the Wembley crowd. England growing into the game now. 17 mins: Another header from Harry Maguire, but he’s too far out and it’s a simple save for Manuel Neuer. 16 mins: Raheem Sterling cuts in onto his right foot and tests Manuel Neuer with a curling shot from distance. Corner for England. 13 mins: Bukayo Saka skins Toni Kroos and draws a foul from Antonio Rudiger by the corner flag. Chance to put the ball in the box, but Harry Maguire can’t make anything of it, 12 mins: England are pinned back into a 5-2-3 shape, with Germany dominating the ball. Jermaine Jenas is not happy on co-commentary.

England’s fans are making a great atmosphere so far

9 mins: Kai Havertz strikes the resulting free-kick but it’s blocked by Declan Rice. Strong start from Germany here. 8 mins: Germany have enjoyed the majority of the possession and a nervy moment for England as Declan Rice brings down Leon Goretzka, who is through on goal. Yellow card for the West Ham man. 3 mins: Kyle Walker concedes a corner from a Joshua Kimmich cross, but does well to defend the resulting balls in the box. A good spell for the visitors now. 2 mins: Luke Shaw hits the first man with a deep free-kick and it comes to nothing. England trying to settle in the opening minutes. 1 min: Early free-kick for England as Thomas Muller eases Harry Maguire out of the way of a long ball. Chance?

4.58pm: And here’s God Save the Queen, with Prince William and the Dutchess of Cambridge watching on. The 45,000 in attendance are creating a great atmosphere. Nearly there. 4.57pm: The German national anthem is up first… 4.54pm: Southgate has explained why Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka starts ahead of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mason Mount. “There’s a bit of what he did in the last game, the games we’ve seen, the training that we’ve seen,” he said. “I think speed is important today, speed in behind Germany’s defence is something we think we’ve got, and our movement up front has got to be good enough to move their defenders around a bit.”

Southgate has opted for a 3-4-3 formation

4.44pm: Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to switch to a three-man defence. “The teams Germany have already played have had a big trouble with the overload with their wingbacks,” he said. “We’ve got to deal with that, but we’ve also got to cause problems with the system. “Our focus has been with the ball as much as it has been without it.” 4.38pm: David Seaman has praised Jordan Pickford’s performances during the Euro so far. “He’s had a good tournament, he’s made some good saves at least two or three,” he said on BBC One. “He looks composed and in control. There’s been criticism but what I’ve seen so far he’s playing really well and adding to the defence. “He’s made mistakes but never for England and he recovers straight away, he’s a confident guy. You have to be mentally tough (to be a goalkeeper).” 4.32pm: Some fighting talk from Germany manager Joachim Low…

Joachim Löw on ������������������������������������������‘s weaknesses: “…perhaps in defence, even if they didn’t concede in 3 games. They’re very safety conscious. They always retreat and stick together. Perhaps there’s going to be space in front or behind their defensive line. There’s several possibilities.” pic.twitter.com/GdERei3ctU — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) June 29, 2021

4.28pm: Judging by the comments, England’s fans are not feeling confident after seeing Soutgate’s selections… “This is a very defensive minded team. Very little flair in midfield,” says Pino72u. “Very timid team selection by football’s equivalent of John Major – grey and boring. Flair players sidelined – pathetic,” says Roryisgreen. “So Southgate has picked a team of defenders. Time for a new manager who has an ambition to entertain and win games,” says HonestJohn2018. 4.20pm: Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer are surprised to see Gareth Southgate change his formation for the occasion. “When you see the talent that we’ve got in attacking wide areas, the young fearless talent it does surprise me,” Ferdinand said. “He (Southgate) may be thinking the impact they may have from the bench when the game gets to the latter stages that they can be so effective.” Shearer added: “I thought he might’ve gone in with four at the back because we have looked very solid. I think it is imperative that Phillips is given a bit more freedom to get further forward.”

England’s players taking in their surroundings on the Wembley pitch

4.10pm: Alan Shearer has had his say on the history of England v Germany on the BBC’s coverage. “I don’t want any of these current players sitting here in 20 years and talking about getting beat by the Germans, we are obsessed with this fixture but these boys don’t need any of the baggage,” he said. “This is our mistake, this is a huge, huge opportunity to give us something else to talk about. Do not let it pass. “We talk about this end of the draw and that end of the draw wow, games at Wembley against Germany do not let it pass.” 3.58pm: So, we’ve got the teams. How are you feeling? Confident? Or unhappy that Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are on the bench? Think Southgate should have stuck to his guns, rather than changed formation to match up Germany? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

The man of the moment, Bukayo Saka, looks calm at Wembley

3.53pm: BREAKING… We have England’s team news – and it is as expected. Bukayo Saka keeps his place following a strong performance against the Czech Republic and it is a three-man defence from Gareth Southgate, with Kyle Walker slotting in next to John Stones and Harry Maguire. Germany are also lining up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Chelsea’s Timo Werner leading the line. England: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Sterling, Kane. Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Ginter, Hummels, Gosens; Goretzka, Kroos; Havertz, Muller, Werner. 3.45pm: It’s 15 minutes until the coverage for the match starts. Having enjoyed a feast of goals on ITV last night, we’re on BBC One today. The broadcaster is bound to go big with an opening montage, so if you are able, do tune in.

Just in case you were unaware, there’s a game on today at Wembley. @England are playing Germany. Should be quite good. We’re on @BBCOne at 4 o’clock. — Gary Lineker ������ (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

3.38pm: We are still 82 minutes away from kick-off in north west London, but there is already plenty of excited and nervous England fans milling around outside Wembley. There will be around 45,000 fans in attendance for the 5pm kick-off.

The atmosphere is building outside Wembley

3.30pm: We are still awaiting official confirmation of both teams’ line-ups, but some news has already been leaked to the media. Bukayo Saka is reportedly set to keep his place after putting in an impressive performance against the Czech Republic, but it’s bad news for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. According to The Athletic, the Everton striker has not made the 23-man squad for the match. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are both available, having left self-isolation following their contact with Billy Gilmour, but it remains to be seen whether they will be involved.

3.25pm: This will be Joachim Low’s final tournament as Germany boss after 15 years in the job. The World Cup-winning coach is wary of England’s attacking talent even though they have only scored twice in three games so far and said: “The English side, we have to say, we have to admit they maybe weren’t so present at the top of world football. “But in the near past, they have improved a lot. Also under the leadership of Gareth Southgate — in 2018, for example. They have great individual qualities, they are a great team, they’re defending very well and in attack. “Look at Harry Kane at the level that he plays. He can score goals out of every situation. These are his skills, his qualities. He has all of them. He is both footed, is very good in the air. He can protect the ball very well. “Of course we have to be focused. But England have also Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount maybe. So they have a lot of strong offensive players, attacking players with Jadon Sancho as well and Marcus Rashford. “All these young talents, they’re so fast. They like to enter duels, so their attack is a real threat.”

Follow Express Sport’s live updates from England vs Germany at Wembley

3.15pm: Ahead of the game, Southgate admitted he’ll never be able to fully atone for the pain of that penalty miss, but hoped that his players would write their own history at the new Wembley tonight. “I can’t give closure to what happened in the past. I can’t give closure to the team-mates I played with,” he said. “Okay, I have an opportunity to do something now, but the team-mates I played with are the ones I think about the most for that fixture. “I can’t give closure to them and that is something I have to accept. “So I would not want to be claiming I can heal everything for everybody else because that just would not be the case.”

Will England’s stars be called upon to score from the spot? Here’s how they’ve fared in the past

3pm: Welcome to Express Sport’s live coverage of England vs Germany in the Euro 2020 last 16. It’s an iconic rivalry and an international clash steeped in history, with many titanic encounters in major tournaments down the years. Germany currently edge the head-to-head record with 15 wins to England’s 13, with four matches drawn. The last meeting in a major tournament saw Germany defeat England 4-1 at the 2010 World Cup. Prior to that, England defeated Germany 1-0 in the group stages of Euro 2000. England won the 1966 World Cup by defeating West Germany at the old Wembley, while the Three Lions agonisingly lost out in a penalty shoot-out in the semi-finals of Italia 90. Then the old Wembley also saw Germany edge past England in an epic semi-final shootout at Euro 96 where Gareth Southgate’s crucial penalty was saved by Andreas Kopke.

