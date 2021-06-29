England squad's penalty record ahead of Germany as Jordan Pickford could take spot kick

England’s penalty shootout woes could be placed firmly in the past at Euro 2020 as several Three Lions stars have positive records from the spot. Gareth Southgate’s side have won their last two shootouts following over two decades of spot-kick pain and could be prepared to face another against Germany on Tuesday if their last-16 tie is a stalemate after extra-time.
England defeated Spain on penalties in the quarter-final of Euro 1996 but had to wait 22 years before their next success.
Defeats against Germany, Argentina, Portugal, France and Italy followed before they beat Colombia via penalties at the 2018 World Cup. Head coach Southgate had a crucial kick saved against Germany at Euro 1996 and will hope that his stars will fare better than he did from 12 yards.
A victory over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off further ridded England of their penalty heartache. They could win a third consecutive shootout at Euro 2020.
England’s squad for the tournament includes players who have excellent penalty records during their international careers.
Harry Kane is the most prolific having scored 10 of his 12 penalties for the Three Lions. The captain was successful with all four of the penalties he attempted at the World Cup, including in the shootout against Colombia.
The Liverpool captain had attempts saved during the Colombia shootout and against Romania earlier this month.
But no other member of the Euro 2020 squad has taken one during a match.
Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Jadon Sancho and Jordan Pickford have scored their only England penalties during shootouts.
If a Euro 2020 match were to go to penalties, it is unclear if Southgate will choose to go in order of his best takers, or if he will opt to build up to the likes of Kane and Rashford.
The Tottenham forward was first to take in the World Cup tie with Colombia three years ago.
Rashford scored next before Henderson, Trippier and Dier had attempts. Henderson was the only England player to miss.
The order in the Nations League shootout was slightly warped, with Kane and Rashford not involved.
Each of Maguire, Ross Barkley, Sancho, Sterling, Pickford and Dier scored.
Pickford then saved Josip Drmic’s attempt and the Daily Mail reports that the Everton goalkeeper, who is a clean and powerful striker of a ball, would take a penalty if needed against Germany or at another stage in the tournament.
“We’ve obviously won our last two penalty shootouts,” Southgate told ITV on Sunday.
“So we have a process that works for us through that preparation and we’ve followed that same process.
“There’s a little bit more focus on it this week but we don’t start it this week as that would be too late, and also we didn’t want to make a bigger thing of it than it is.
“We created a process that works for us, we think the players understand that and we’ll be well prepared if it comes to that moment.”
