England squad's penalty record ahead of Germany as Jordan Pickford could take spot kick

England’s penalty shootout woes could be placed firmly in the past at Euro 2020 as several Three Lions stars have positive records from the spot. Gareth Southgate’s side have won their last two shootouts following over two decades of spot-kick pain and could be prepared to face another against Germany on Tuesday if their last-16 tie is a stalemate after extra-time.

England defeated Spain on penalties in the quarter-final of Euro 1996 but had to wait 22 years before their next success.

Defeats against Germany, Argentina, Portugal, France and Italy followed before they beat Colombia via penalties at the 2018 World Cup. Head coach Southgate had a crucial kick saved against Germany at Euro 1996 and will hope that his stars will fare better than he did from 12 yards.



A victory over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off further ridded England of their penalty heartache. They could win a third consecutive shootout at Euro 2020.

England’s squad for the tournament includes players who have excellent penalty records during their international careers.

Harry Kane is the most prolific having scored 10 of his 12 penalties for the Three Lions. The captain was successful with all four of the penalties he attempted at the World Cup, including in the shootout against Colombia.

