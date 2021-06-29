England team leak as 10 selections and tactics emerge ahead of Germany Euro 2020 clash

England are going to play three at the back for tonight’s match against Germany at Euro 2020, according to reports. Gareth Southgate’s side go into the match looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. The stars seem to be aligning for the Three Lions after some sensational results in recent days.
England go up against Germany having stuttered their way through Euro 2020 so far.
Croatia and Czech Republic were both beaten 1-0 by the Three Lions, with Southgate’s side drawing to Scotland in between.
The match against Germany has all the makings of a classic, especially given how it’ll be played in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley.
And the Daily Mail say Southgate will play three at the back, with Jordan Pickford keeping his place between the sticks.
It’s said Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw will start at wing backs with Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones deployed at centre-back.
In midfield, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips will start – and be given the task of keeping Germany midfielder Toni Kroos quiet.
THINK YOU KNOW SPORT? Test your sporting knowledge with our tricky quiz
“We’ve got boys born into the 2000s, which is obviously scary but it’s the reality of the group we’re dealing with.
“It’s of no consequence to them what we did in, you know, Peter Bonetti in 1970 and what happened in 1990 and so on.
“Of course, they’re watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it’s not something we’re speaking to them about.
“This team have put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game.
“It’s an opportunity. We’ve only won one knockout match in a European Championship as a country, so they’ve got a great chance to go and be the first team since 1996 to do that.”
EURO 2020: England’s five positives, two negatives from Czech Republic win
And he then added: “We have to be good enough to beat Germany and a very good German team.
“I think they’ve got at least four World Cup winners, innumerable Champions League winners in that team, so although everybody’s dismissing them, very, very experienced big game players.
“We know this is a fixture that could easily have ended up being one far later in the tournament.
“They’ve come through a very strong qualifying group and we’ll have to be at our very best to win the game.”
Germany boss Joachim Low, meanwhile, has shrugged off concerns over his side ahead of the match.
“I’m not worried, it’s a totally different match,” he said. “Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entered every duel, against England it will be a totally different match.
“They are playing at home, they want to attack, it’s going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight.
“We need to improve on things, we are aware of that, and need to take care and be careful, especially at set-pieces.
“We cannot repeat the same mistakes again. We need to do things better here, but ahead of the match against England, we’re looking forward to it.
“It’s great news to play in London at Wembley against England. The group stage is over and now we have to focus. It’s in or out now. Our performance so far hasn’t been too good, but if we show what we can, as we did against Portugal for long spells, we can be a strong opponent, and if we don’t do that we can get into difficulties.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed
0 Comments