England team leak as 10 selections and tactics emerge ahead of Germany Euro 2020 clash

England are going to play three at the back for tonight’s match against Germany at Euro 2020 , according to reports. Gareth Southgate ’s side go into the match looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. The stars seem to be aligning for the Three Lions after some sensational results in recent days.

England go up against Germany having stuttered their way through Euro 2020 so far.

Croatia and Czech Republic were both beaten 1-0 by the Three Lions, with Southgate’s side drawing to Scotland in between.

The match against Germany has all the makings of a classic, especially given how it’ll be played in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley.

And the Daily Mail say Southgate will play three at the back, with Jordan Pickford keeping his place between the sticks.

It’s said Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw will start at wing backs with Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones deployed at centre-back.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips will start – and be given the task of keeping Germany midfielder Toni Kroos quiet.

