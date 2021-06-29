Games with Gold July 2021 confirmed ahead of PlayStation reveal

The new Games with Gold lineup for July has been confirmed to include four games, none of which have Xbox Series X upgrades. The official Xbox Games with Gold roster of free games for July includes the following titles: Planet Alpha Available July 1 to 31. Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Available July 16 to August 15. Conker: Live & Reloaded Available July 1 to 15. Midway Arcade Origins Available July 16 to 31. The newest of these games is Planet Alpha, which launched in 2018 and has a medium rating on the Xbox platform based on reviews.

And here’s the full description as shared by Microsoft today: “Planet Alph, a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger. Pursued by relentless enemies, you must harness the power of night and day as you struggle to survive. “You have awoken on a strange alien world. Injured, alone and stranded you venture across this foreign land, navigating beautiful and varied terrain as you try to stay alive. “The world of PLANET ALPHA is affected by the solar cycle, and as you progress you’ll discover a unique gift – you can manipulate the time of day and use it to your advantage. “Explore a unique world and piece together your story. What will you discover on PLANET ALPHA?” The new Games with Gold reveal came just a day before Sony is due to announce its official PlayStation Plus plans for July.

And based on the latest reports and rumours, there is a good chance that they have included one game that will boast PS5 upgrades. The next batch of PS Plus free games will be officially revealed on June 30 at 4.30pm. The games will be available to download less than a week later on July 6. For those keeping track, this gives existing subscribers just over a week to download the current selection of games, which include Star Wars Squadrons and Operation Tango. Meanwhile, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is staying on PlayStation Plus until August 2021. And the most promising rumours suggest that Sony will be offering an upgraded version of Plague Tale as part of the new PS Plus lineup.

This report was connected to the game’s sequel being revealed during the Xbox E3 event and being announced as an Xbox Game Pass title. And like what was rumoured, a Microsoft announcement confirmed earlier in June: “If you want to experience A Plague Tale: Innocence and discover Amicia and Hugo’s story today, the game is available to play with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. “No matter how you choose to play the game, there has never been a better time to discover or revisit the poignant tale of the story’s first arc in anticipation of its sequel’s release in 2022, which will also come day one with Xbox Game Pass.” That’s on top of a recent announcement confirming that the next-gen Plague Tale upgrade would be released on Tuesday, July 6, the same day PS Plus games are released. That’s just another piece of evidence to back up this rumour, although, like all reports of this nature, they still need to be taken with a big pinch of salt.

