Gogglebox Lee shows off glowing tan during 'favourite staycation'

Hull’s TV hero Lee has shared a glimpse into his life away from his caravan surroundings with co-star and bestie Jenny.

The Gogglebox pair have produced TV gold over the years but Lee’s life off-camera is quite different.

He has swapped the sofa in their East Yorkshire-based caravan for a lilo in a swimming pool.

As final episodes of season 17 of the Channel Four showed wrapped back in April, Lee couldn’t wait to return to his beloved second home of Cyprus.

After spending eight months back in the UK with partner Steve Mail, the couple were beaming with big smiles when they could return to the sun.

It came just in time for their 27th anniversary together.

And now Steve has shared some snaps of their antics abroad with fans.

In a post on Instagram, the pair were hanging out with some friends.

Steve said: “Dinner on the jetty.

“Enjoying life with great friends in true Cypriot fashion at our favourite staycation.

“It’s hot hot hot #summernights #lovecyprus #minibreaks.”

The couple had some wine and food with friends, while showing off their epic golden tans.

One fan said: “Glad you’re having a good time.”

While another added: “You have great tans.”

Author: Lucy Marshall

