Heart rate chart: What should YOUR exercising heart rate be? Key levels per age group

Often we don’t think about our hearts beating away in our chests, as it does so quietly and typically without cause for concern. However checking your heart rate can often give indications for a range of illnesses, the general health of your body and even your fitness levels. So what should YOUR exercising heart rate be?

Having a healthy heart means the right amount of blood is making its way around your body to support anything you are doing. This means when you exercise your heart rate increases, in order to supply your muscles with the blood they need. You can measure your heart rate a number of ways, with the typical way being to hold two fingers on your wrist. Smartwatches can also measure heart rate, helping you to monitor your resting and active heart rate. Read More: High blood pressure: The warm beverage that can raise your reading

For adults, this is different, with the normal resting heart rate range being between 60 and 100 bpm. If you have a resting heart rate that lies outside of the normal resting heart rate range – you can sometimes experience symptoms like shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue. If you are concerned about your heart rate and experience any symptoms, book an appointment with your GP. However, the resting heart rate range comes with caveats, as having a heart rate lower than 60 doesn’t necessarily mean you have a medical problem.

What should your exercising heart rate be? When exercising, there are limits for where your heart rate should fall depending on exertion levels and these are Age 20 50 to 85 percent exertion – 100 to 170bpm

100 percent exertion – 200bpm Age 30 50 to 85 percent exertion – 95 to 162bpm

100 percent exertion – 190bpm Age 35 50 to 85 percent exertion – 93 to 157bpm

100 percent exertion – 185bpm Age 40 50 to 85 percent exertion – 90 to 153bpm

100 percent exertion – 180bpm

Devices like smartwatches can measure your exercising heart rate, and to ensure your heart keeps healthy the NHS recommends 10 things you can do day to day. 1. Give up smoking 2. Get active 3. Manage your weight 4. Eat more fibre 5. Cut down on saturated fat

6. Get your five a day 7. Cut down on salt 8. Eat fish 9. Drink less alcohol 10. Read the food label – watch how calories and certain foods fit in with your diet

