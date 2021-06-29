How to reduce visceral fat: The daily habit that costs you nothing that reduces belly fat

Visceral fat gathers near vital organs in the body, such as the liver and intestines. Its location means it forms one part of metabolic syndrome – a cluster of conditions, including diabetes – that raise your risk of heart disease . Research has alighted upon some novel solutions for reducing belly fat, including changing your approach to sleeping.

The researchers found that people increasing sleep from six hours or less to seven to eight hours reduced visceral fat gain by roughly 26 percent.

Other studies have identified an association between sleep duration and visceral fat gain.

A five-year study found “extremes of sleep duration” associated with visceral fat gain.

Specifically, getting less than six hours of sleep and logging more than eight hours was associated with increases of visceral fat.

