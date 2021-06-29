Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Version 1.2.1 Patch Notes – Some Minor Fixes

Last week, Nintendo and Koei Tecmo released the first wave of DLC content for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It bumped the game up to version 1.2.0.

Now, it’s rolled out a minor follow-up patch, which includes a minor fix and also a slight adjustment to make it slightly easier to view and purchase the expansion pass content on the game’s main menu.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo’s UK website:

Ver. 1.2.1 (Released 29 June 2021)

Fixed the issue where “Raise Weapon-Level Limit” in Hylian Blacksmith Guild sometimes become unavailable.

Changed so that a jump from “DLC” on the title screen to this software’s “expansion pass” purchase page (Nintendo eShop) is possible.

And for anyone who missed it, here are the patch notes for last week’s update:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released 18 June 2021)

Made adjustments in preparation for DLC Wave 1.

Added an auto-tracking camera function.

Addressed several issues to improve the gameplay experience.

