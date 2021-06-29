Quantcast
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson mocked for moaning about Brexit: 'It's what you voted for!'

“Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions,” tweeted a third person.

“Maybe you should have done some research, this is exactly what you voted for you idiot,” said another.

However, others rushed to his defence, with one reasoning: “Everyone saying ‘he knew what he voted for’ that’s the point, there was so much misinformation and outright lying around the campaign that many people *did not* know exactly what they were voting for. The people running the campaigns didn’t know.”

Elton John also recently criticised the government’s lack of action, branding them “philistines”.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

