Joe Biden warns Iran will ‘never’ get nuclear weapon after US base strike reports

The US President sent a clear warning against Iran as tensions in the Middle East flared up. He made the remarks during a meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in the White House.

The 46th President said: “What I can say to you Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch as they say.”

He also told the Israeli president the US had an “ironclad” responsibility toward Israel’s defence.

Mr Biden added: “We’re committed to – unwavering commitment to your self defence.

“It’s real. It’s something that I often say: If there weren’t an Israel we’d have to invent one.”