'Lawless and ignorant!' Britons erupt at video of Chris Whitty being harassed in park

The video, taken in St James’s Park, shows two grinning men grabbing a terrified Professor Chris Whitty as they shout “Oi oi” and say “One photo please? as he attempts to walk away.

The video of England’s chief medical officer being accosted has sparked a furious reaction from Express.co.uk readers. Commenting on this website, one reader blasted: “Lawless ignorant Britain.. This is the result of lack of Police and kneeling to thugs.. Woke judges giving pathetic sentences and excuses for criminals.” Another wrote: “Horrific. Get these two idiots off the street now!” A third simply said: “Idiots.”

Another urged: “Find them and jail them, we cannot allow this behaviour towards public servants. Jail should be mandatory, with no wriggle room.” A fifth commented: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour and should be prosecuted to send out a strong message.” One more fumed: “No one should have to put up with kind of abuse its assault end of.” The Metropolitan Police are investigating after the footage, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media. READ MORE: Piers Morgan rages at ‘thugs’ who ‘harassed’ Professor Chris Whitty

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “just horrified” by the incident. Asked if he needs security measures, she told Times Radio: “I can’t speak about that but it’s important that we make sure that Chris is given the right kind of support. “It’s terrible to see such an important public figure, someone that day in, day out, has been serving our country in the way in which he has to keep us safe, being subject to just appalling abuse.” Health Secretary Sajid Javid also condemned the targetting of Prof Whitty.

He said: “I’ve seen the video of the CMO being harassed. It’s appalling and totally unacceptable. The CMO works tirelessly on behalf of the country. “We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour towards our public servants. The men behaving in this disgraceful way should be ashamed.” The Met tweeted: “We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James’s Park. Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken. “We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed