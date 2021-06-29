Meet the Hashira of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Summary Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, the official game of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime, launches October 15 for Xbox

Get to know Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, and Kyojuro Rengoku, three powerful members of the Hashira, the top-ranking group in the Demon Slayer Corps

Have a special look at Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura), another playable character in The Hinokami Chronicles

You may have seen the exciting announcement last week that Sega is bringing Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles to North America and Europe for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on October 15! Developed by the team at CyberConnect2, The Hinokami Chronicles is a high-octane arena fighter that lets players relive the memorable moments of “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” and “Mugen Train Arc.”

Before we get into our topic for today, let’s talk about the overall plot of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Set during the Taisho Period in Japan, Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon.

To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Today, we’ll be talking about three members of the Hashira (the highest ranked members of the Demon Slayer Corps) that are part of the playable roster in The Hinokami Chronicles: Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, and Kyojuro Rengoku. And as a special bonus, we’ll also show off Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura)!

Giyu Tomioka

First, let’s talk about Giyu Tomioka, one of the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps the Water Hashira, who uses “Water Breathing.” A quiet, stoic man, he is the one who recruited Tanjiro for the Demon Slayer Corps.

Shinobu Kocho

And then there’s Shinobu Kocho. One of the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Insect Hashira, who uses “Insect Breathing.” Whether it’s a human or demon, she’ll maintain a polite demeanor while never letting her smile fade.

Kyojuro Rengoku

Next, we have Kyojuro Rengoku. Yet another one of the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, he is the Flame Hashira who uses “Flame Breathing.” He’s cheerful and eccentric, but never one to mince words.

Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura)

Finally, there’s Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura). During the battle at Natagumo Mountain, Tanjiro remembers the memory of his late father’s kagura dance and applies that movement to learn a new Breathing Style: “Hinokami Kagura.”

These are just a few of the characters you’ll be able to play as when Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles launches for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on October 15. Even better, those that pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game two days early on October 13! Stay tuned for more information as we draw closer to the game’s launch!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles SEGA ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 19 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Please note this is the Standard Edition. Be aware there is also a Deluxe Edition available, so please ensure your selection before purchasing. [Launch Edition Bonus] Character Unlock Keys – Demon Slayer Academy Giyu Tomioka, Demon Slayer Academy Shinobu Kocho [Digital Standard Edition Content] · Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Game · Digital Version Bonus: Character Unlock Key – Demon Slayer Academy Tanjiro Kamado *Character Unlock Keys allow immediate access to play as the indicated characters in Versus mode. [Product Description] Become the blade that destroys demons! In solo play mode, walk the path of Tanjiro Kamado whose family is slaughtered and sister transformed into a demon. Experience the story depicted in the anime “”Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”” as Tanjiro fights to restore Nezuko’s humanity and battle the demon threat! Play Versus mode, which allows up to 2 players to battle in offline or online 2v2 battles with any combination of characters, including Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado! With simple controls and exhilarating gameplay, rise up to become the strongest of the Demon Slayers! *A paid subscription to Xbox Live Gold is required to play Versus mode online. *The latest patch is required to access online play. *The content/specs may change without warning. *The Digital Version Bonuses are permanent bonuses. *The bonuses may be offered at a later time.