Murder suspect dies at Travis County jail, investigation underway into death

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect accused of murder died this weekend in the Travis County jail.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported that staff members found Anthony Ryan Lilley, 31, unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning at the Travis County Correctional Complex. Deputies said employees started CPR and called EMS, who also responded but ultimately could not revive Lilley.

Police arrested Lilley on June 15 following a shooting that killed Travis Ray Clements in southeast Austin.

The sheriff’s office stated an investigation into the in-custody death is underway by the Internal Affairs Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy happened Sunday, and the sheriff’s office said the final report is pending toxicology results.

What happened on Todd Lane, according to police

According to the Austin Police Department, a woman called 911 on June 11, saying she had been robbed and shot. When officers arrived at 4123 Todd Lane, police found the woman and her husband, Clements, shot. Clements was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:29 p.m., police say.

APD says the couple knew Lilley, and drove to the southeast Austin location with their three children to meet with the suspect. During the meeting, shots were fired hitting both victims. Lilley reportedly left the scene.

The children were taken to a family member by crisis counselors. The woman was taken by medics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Author: Will DuPree

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin