Murray vs Basilashvili LIVE: Murray suffers third-set collapse as Basilashvili fights back

The Centre Court roof is currently being closed, after which the players will return and resume the match. Murray will be hoping the rest does him good. He looked totally spent in those final games of the third set. As for Basilashvili, he’ll be absolutely itching to get back out there and take the fight to the tiring Scot.

MURRAY BREAKS STRAIGHT AWAY! If only he’d done this earlier! Murray breaks Basilashvili to love to steal a march on his opponent in the very first game of the fourth set. Now comes a crucial moment. Basilashvili has broken each of Murray’s last FOUR service games. Can Murray hold here and put himself in the driving seat?

BASILASHVILI BREAKS BACK! It’s going to be one of those nights! The Georgian powers his way back into the set and closes out the game with a sublime shot down the sideline to level the set at one game apiece .

MURRAY BREAKS AGAIN! Murray breaks to love as the Scot battles back once again. He must be wishing he doesn’t have to serve at all, because he’s a different player on his opponent’s serve.

SET 3

Nikoloz Basilashvili takes the third set!

Andy Murray* 5-7 Nikoloz Basilashvili

BASILASHVILI BREAKS MURRAY AGAIN! Murray’s serve struggles continued, but he dug out a cracker to save set point and keep things alive in this set. But the Scot’s power bar is starting to dip into the red here. He looks absolutely shattered and, after a tense final rally at the net, Basilashvili prevailed to break Murray again and claim the set.

Andy Murray 5-6 Nikoloz Basilashvili*

That’s six games in a row for Basilashvili, who now knows that if he can break Murray again (he’s done three times already in this set) he’s back in this match. Murray’s starting to look tired, too. This is absolutely huge. Can Murray hold serve?

Andy Murray* 5-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili

BASILASHVILI BREAKS AGAIN! Well, this is incredible. Nikoloz Basilashvili was 5-0 down in this set. It’s now 5-5!

Andy Murray 5-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili*

That was a ballsy game from Basilashvili. A huge forehand error gifted Murray two match points, but the Georgian saved both, then closed out the game with an ace as he put himself in with a shot of survival in the set. Murray will serve for the match, once again. Will the third time be the charm?

Andy Murray* 5-3 Nikoloz Basilashvili

BASILASHVILI BREAKS! “I thought this match was supposed to be over!” exclaims Andrew Castle on commentary as Basilashvili breaks Murray again. It all looked like plain sailing for the Scot, but winning that final game is proving to be a tricky test.

Andy Murray 5-2 Nikoloz Basilashvili*

Don’t call it a comeback, but Basilashvili grabs another game as he holds serve to make the set look a little bit more respectable. Murray will serve for the match once again.

Andy Murray* 5-1 Nikoloz Basilashvili

BASILASHVILI BREAKS! Basilashvili’s desperate attempt to stay in the match sees him earn two break points. Murray saves the first with a serve and volley, but finds the net for the second and the Georgian grabs a foothold in the set. He needs a Murray collapse here, but he’s still in there – just.

Andy Murray 5-0 Nikoloz Basilashvili*

He’s fist-pumping, he’s hitting passing shots, he’s landing drop-shots with ease. Andy Murray is living his best life on Centre Court right now. The third set hasn’t been competitive as he has blown Basilashvili away. Now he’s about to serve for a straight-sets win and a place in the second round.

Andy Murray* 4-0 Nikoloz Basilashvili

“He’s tapped out,” says tennis legend John McEnroe on BBC commentary as Murray surges into a 4-0 lead and moves one step closer to a quite brilliant win. The Georgian is trying to blast his way back into rallies, but has lost the control and touch in his shots, and a drop-shot attempt falls apologetically into the net to put Murray in cruise control.

Andy Murray 3-0 Nikoloz Basilashvili*

MURRAY BREAKS AGAIN! If this match was closely contested at the start, Murray has well and truly broken his opponent mentally now. He’s showing flashes of his old form, and is looking cool, calm and collected as he surges into a big lead. A straight-sets victory is there for the taking.

Andy Murray* 2-0 Nikoloz Basilashvili

He had to work hard for it, but Murray holds his serve to move to 2-0 up in the third set. He’s looking in fine fettle, while Basilashvili is starting to look a little demoralised.

Andy Murray 1-0 Nikoloz Basilashvili*

MURRAY BREAKS! What a start to the third set for Murray! The Scot earns three break points, but only needs one as he breaks Basilashvili to love to score a huge break at the start of the set. Is this a sign of the Georgian’s resolve breaking? Regardless, it’s exactly what the Wimbledon crowd were hoping for.