The shock effect of the pandemic saw the Bank of England lower its base rate to 0.1 percent, where it has kept it ever since.

With a knock-on effect on providers, it appears to be the case many are being encouraged to spend rather than save to offer a boost to the economy.

However, some individuals will be undeterred by this more challenging savings environment, and will still hope to grow their money in whatever way possible.

Thankfully, there do remain some options out there on the market which are still favourable for savers.

