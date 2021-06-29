Nintendo's Scheduled Switch Network Maintenance Appears To Be Complete

© Nintendo Life

The situation with Switch Error Code 2123-1502 has somewhat improved over the past week, but Nintendo seems to still be busy behind the scenes.

Following on from a notice last week, it has now performed scheduled maintenance on its online services. This covers the Switch eShop and certain online game services.

“[Network maintenance information] We are currently performing maintenance on the Nintendo eShop. The end is scheduled around 15:30. Please note that it cannot be used during maintenance.”

With any luck, it puts an end to those pesky error code issues which first appeared when Switch system update 12.0.3 rolled out earlier this month.

If we hear anything else, we’ll be sure to let you know. How’s your Switch going now that this network maintenance has been performed? Tell us down in the comments.

Every single online Nintendo service is down for maintenance at the moment. Hopefully those server/download issues are getting smashed. https://t.co/IqDADbU1rE— Daniel Vuckovic (@VOOK64) June 29, 2021