Outrageous! German newspaper removes Queen from national anthem in cheeky dig

Ahead of the crunch Euro 2020 game versus Germany tonight, the country’s top-selling newspaper, Bild, has created new lyrics for the national anthem. In reference to England’s painful history against the German national team, the newspaper substituted the Queen for references to Gareth Southgate and Stuart Pearce’s penalty misses. The newspaper also included goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as it butchered the national anthem.

The new anthem reads: “Long live our Goalie-King, Neuer save penalties! “Be our hero who holds all the shots. Send her home with tears. “Neuer save penalties! Oh, our king in the goal. Kane’s knees are trembling in front of it.” Poking fun at England’s previous tragedies, it adds: “Neuer save us all! We think of Waddle and Pearce, Southgate and its bitter tears.

“We drink a couple of German beers to it, may the new rule forever!” In a sly dig at England, the paper also referenced how England have struggled to score while playing at Wembley. England has lost all four knockout games against Germany since the 1966 World Cup. Germany is also unbeaten in their last seven games at Wembley in what will be the 33rd meeting between the two rivals. JUST IN: EU fishermen to plunder waters WITHOUT obeying rules

Due to the Delta variant, the Chancellor wants to classify the UK as a country of concern. Some EU countries, however, are resisting an all-out ban and instead want to maintain quarantine measures for Britons. Commenting on the plans, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps issued a sly rebuke aimed at Germany’s vaccination programme. He said: “Germany doesn’t have the same level of vaccinations as has happened in this country so they will be particularly concerned.

“Each country will have to come to their own decision. “A country like Malta which has a very high level of vaccination hasn’t said the same thing.

“And other European countries will come to their own decisions and I respect that, that is for them to do. “But it is different in each country and largely driven by levels of vaccination that they have managed to achieve in each country.” Additional reporting by Monika Pallenberg.

