P&O Cruises welcomes back vaccinated Britons onboard its first sailing in 15 months

As the ship departed the Port of Southampton at 6pm, P&O Cruises ships Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora anchored and those of sister brand Cunard, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, celebrated the occasion by sounding their horns in unison.

Britannia will sail a series of three, four and seven-night UK coastal cruises until September 25, 2021, when there are plans for the ship to commence a selection of western Mediterranean itineraries.

The ship is then due to move on to a winter Caribbean season.

Onboard, guests can expect a wide range of amenities to enjoy including gourmet dining options, shopping, live performances and a luxurious spa.

