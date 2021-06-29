Spain in crackdown on British tourists: Balearics to demand 'gold standard' Covid tests

Instead, local ministers in the Balearic Islands called for a boost to Spain’s vaccination roll-out.

Spain had previously decided to lift the requirement for Britons to present a negative PCR test from May 20.

Despite this, with the exception of the Balearic Islands from June 30, all of Spain remains on the Amber list.

The Balearic Islands, home to popular holiday destinations Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza, will go onto the “green watch list”.

At the time of writing, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is advising “advises against all but essential travel to Spain, but does not advise against all but essential travel to the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

