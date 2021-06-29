Quantcast
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is Now Available on Xbox One

Summary

  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a tactical RPG.
  • This wacky adventure is an epic parody of classical tabletop RPGs.
  • Taking the lead of a stereotypical adventuring party, guide these unlikely heroes to a triumphant victory!

Ahoy, adventurers!

Do you know what happens when a party of less-than-qualified so-called heroes walk into the wackiest of all dungeons, looking for an ugly statuette?

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos. That’s what happens.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

Starting today, this epic parody of classic tabletop RPGs is available on Xbox One! Controller in hand, it’s time for you to take the lead of the stupidest adventuring party that you’ve ever seen and, through stroke of genius and sheer dumb luck, guide them to a triumphant victory.

In The Amulet of Chaos, seven stereotypical RPG characters (from the Ranger to the Barbarian, including of course the Elf, the Dwarf and the Wizardess) explore an increasingly weird dungeon. Between evil plots, puzzles, mysteries and time-travelling shenanigans, they somehow manage to obtain powerful items and acquire experience. Although they enter the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk as a bunch of idiots with rusty swords, they are determined to leave it as legendary heroes!

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

It is up to you to take advantage of their strengths and weaknesses to beat them into shape. You’ll be responsible of every tactical decision they make during the numerous fights they will encounter during their climb of the dungeon; when they level up, you also get to decide which characteristics and skills you decide to upgrade.

Take the Ranger, for instance: depending on the way you level him up, he can a well-versed, polyvalent character, an excellent support for your team, a strong attacker or a fearsome tank that can hold waves of goblins into place! The way you customize your party is almost limitless, and the choice of an eighth character between the three candidates you’ll meet in game makes it even more immersive. Your heroes are yours and yours only!

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The fun doesn’t stop there, however! The Amulet of Chaos is a fully voiced adventure, blessed with a stellar cast, like the extremely talented Felicia Day who plays the Wizardess. The hilarious dialogues of these adventurers will definitely get a few good chuckles out of you. Regularly, you’ll even get to decide between several dialogue options that will influence the progression of the story!

Once you reach the end of the main game’s story, you’ll still have the Ruins of Limis to explore – the first DLC of The Amulet of Chaos, included in the console version (the Chicken Edition). Five to eight hours of post-game content spent in a gloomy ruin, caught in a drawn-out conflict between vampires and necromancers!

What are you waiting for, adventurer? It’s your turn, roll initiative!

Author: Thibaut “Nero” Eloy, Associate Product Manager, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

