These stores will be open on the Fourth of July

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Are you planning to shop Fourth of July sales? Or maybe you were hoping to run some errands ahead of any celebrations.

Here’s a list we have compiled of stores that will be open, along with a list of stores operating under different hours on the holiday.

Stores open on July 4

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Best Buy: Stores will be open but hours will vary by location
  • Home Depot: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Macy’s: Most stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Open on 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members
  • Target: Open normal business hours, which vary by location. Typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Grocery stores

  • H-E-B: Open regular hours. Check your individual location for details. H-E-B pharmacies will be operating with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Open normal hours. Hours may vary by location.

Stores closed

  • Costco: Costco will be closed on July 4.

