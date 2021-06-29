UK holidays: Newcastle upon Tyne named Britain’s most popular picnic spot

Based on the number of searches, a new study has revealed the city that more outdoor enthusiasts choose to enjoy al fresco dining.
New data from Fulton Umbrellas has revealed Newcastle upon Tyne as the UK city with the most searches for picnics and outdoor activities.
The study explained that it is the city that enjoys the outdoors the most, as people in Newcastle searched for picnic-related terms 564 times for every 100,000 people.
That is 34 percent above the national average.
The North East city becomes the UK’s number one picnic hotspot with the highest number of people looking to enjoy time outdoors this summer.
READ MORE: Spain holidays: FCDO issues updated travel warning
Some of the terms people searched the most before going to Newscastle are “picnic sites”, “disposable BBQs”, “parks near me”, and “picnic in the rain”.
Other cities that are most likely to pick up a tartan blanket and straw basket and take to the parks and gardens are Plymouth, Bristol, Stoke-on-Trent or Southampton.
Surprisingly, London was unveiled as the least enthused by picnics and outdoor activities.
For every 100,000 people, picnic-related terms were searched only 269 times.
DON’T MISS
That is 36 percent below the national average.
As meeting outdoors has become one of the best ways to enjoy time with family and friends, especially during the warmer months, many cities have increased their appreciation for outdoor activities.
The data also revealed that Liverpool, Plymouth, Edinburgh, Bristol or Sheffield are some of the cities that experienced the biggest growing enthusiasm for picnics and fresco dining as they have experienced the biggest increase in searches over the last year.
Are you planning a staycation this summer? Join the debate in the comments section here
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments