William Shatner found JJ Abrams Star Trek's use of Leonard Nimoy ‘totally gratuitous’

Shatner, who was promoting his new movie Senior Moment, said: “Leonard Nimoy was in some of those films, but it was totally gratuitous.

“They just wanted to put Spock in there and I didn’t admire that.”

After starring in six Star Trek movies, Shatner last reprised Kirk in 1994’s Star Trek Generations opposite Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard.

But despite his views on modern Star Trek’s use of Nimoy, the 90-year-old is open to returning to his career-defining role on one condition.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

