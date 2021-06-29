Windows 11 release date just leaked and millions face a long wait to download it

Microsoft’s all-new Windows 10 update was officially revealed last week with this blockbuster upgrade packed full of new features including a refreshed Start Menu that incorporates a system-wide search and applications recommended based on your habits, there’s also a new range of widgets, the ability to run almost any Android app alongside Microsoft applications, and better integration with Microsoft Teams. Although we’ve seen what will be included in Windows 11, Microsoft has stayed pretty tight-lipped about when it will be released with the Redmond firm only saying that it will be at some point this year.
However, although the date fans can download remains a mystery there are some big hints about when it could arrive on PCs.
Firstly, a YouTube video posted by Microsoft shows October 20 as the date on the calendar and there’s another hint that things could be made available around this time.
As spotted by the team at Windows Latest, a recent leak by US retailer Walmart has revealed that it’s getting ready to unleash Windows 11 to customers on October 21, that’s one day later than the date revealed by Microsoft.
The Walmart listing shows that date along with the news that it will be a free upgrade.
This clearly isn’t official confirmation but considering the date from Microsoft’s YouTube clip and Walmart’s website match up it gives a pretty good indication on when to expect Windows 11 to be available.
Sadly, it seems not everyone will be able to make the switch on that date with Microsoft saying that the rollout of its new operating system will take place in stages. In fact, some might not see the new features until 2022.
Explaining more, Microsoft said: “The upgrade rollout plan is still being finalised, but for most devices already in use today, we expect it to be ready sometime in early 2022. Not all Windows 10 PCs that are eligible to upgrade to Windows 11 will be offered to upgrade at the same time.”
Along with that slow rollout the Redmond firm has also said that there will be certain system requirements.
That’s because this new software needs something called a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) chip to work.
Microsoft has confirmed that it will require PCs to have the latest TPM 2.0 installed on them and some older machines may not have that technology.
As Microsoft explains, “Trusted Platform Module (TPM) technology is designed to provide hardware-based, security-related functions. A TPM chip is a secure crypto-processor that is designed to carry out cryptographic operations. The chip includes multiple physical security mechanisms to make it tamper resistant, and malicious software is unable to tamper with the security functions of the TPM.”
