Britney Spears’ claims she’s not allowed to get pregnant or marry dismissed by conservator

However, just hours after her request to have her dad removed from her conservatorship was rejected, her conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who has been in control of the conservatorship since 2019, has spoken out.

A statement from Montgomery’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, on behalf of Montgomery read: “As to Britney’s right to marry, that is unaffected by the conservatorship under Probate Code §1900. As to family planning, that is also unaffected by the conservatorship.

“If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney.”

It went on to add: “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

Author: Daniel Bird

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News