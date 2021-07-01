Celebrating Xbox in July

We are continuing the 20 Years of Xbox celebration in July with an epic Xbox FanFest Halo 3 virtual tournament, new Xbox fan toolkit, double points in Xbox Game Pass Quests, and more!

FanFest Halo 3 Tournament

Grab a friend and enter the smash.gg ladder for non-stop 2v2 open matchmaking vs teams of all skill levels. Play for your chance to win part of $ 25,000 in prizes and show your skills off to the world in our broadcasts of the Weekly Qualifiers and Series Finale. Play on Xbox Series X, our fastest most powerful console ever, Xbox Series S, featuring next-gen performance in our smallest console ever, Xbox One, or PC.

This tournament is open to all Xbox FanFest fans in North America (US, Canada, and Mexico). To enter, login or sign up at Xbox.com/FanFest and opt-in on the Xbox FanFest Exclusives page (note: only North American residents will see this exclusive). After opting-in, you’ll receive an email with a registration code to complete the tournament sign up on smash.gg/XboxFanFest.

We invite everyone to watch. Weekly Qualifiers will be broadcast on Sundays (7/11, 7/18, 7/25) at 11 a.m. PT, and do not miss out on the Series Finale on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. PT. Tune in and follow the channel at twitch.tv/Xbox.

Tournament Format

2 days of open matchmaking ladders each Friday and Saturday for points.

Weekly qualifiers every Sunday in a double elimination bracket with the top 8 teams from Friday and Saturday each.

Series Finale on July 31 in a double elimination bracket featuring the top 16 teams for the month.

Each day will feature a different set of maps and game types which players must download to participate. (See smash.gg/XboxFanFest under “Game Types” to learn more.)

There will also be an in-game playlist launching on July 7 to allow players to practice.

Schedule

Ladder Matches: Fridays and Saturdays (7/9, 7/10, 7/16, 7/17, 7/23, 7/24)

Ladder Opens: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Ladder Closes: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Weekly Qualifiers: Sundays (7/11, 7/18, 7/25)

Weekly Final Bracket: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

Series Finale (7/31)

Series Final Bracket: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

How To Qualify

Ladder Matches

Open to Xbox FanFest fans in North America.

Players compete to the Top 8 at the end of each day in terms of points.

See smash.gg/XboxFanFest page for details about the points system.

Weekly Qualifiers

The top 8 teams from each day (16 teams total) advance to Sunday Qualifier.

Week 1: Top 4 teams at the end of the bracket advances to the Series Finale.

Week 2: Top 4 teams at the end of the bracket advance to the Series Finale.

Week 3: Top 8 teams at the end of the bracket advance to the Series Finale.

Series Finale

Top 16 teams who advanced from the Weekly Qualifiers compete in a double elimination bracket.

We plan to host more regional FanFest tournaments in the future. Whether you’ll be playing in this tournament or not, we encourage all Xbox fans to sign up for Xbox FanFest at Xbox.com/FanFest to be the first to learn about new exclusives offered.

#Xbox20: Show Off Your Xbox Excitement

We love hearing about your favorite Xbox memories – keep posting them using #Xbox20 on your favorite social media platforms, and we may feature them on our Xbox social channels. Now you can also customize your social media profile to showcase your Xbox Excitement with the Xbox 20 Year Toolkit.

Earn 2x Points in Game Pass Quests This Month

Starting on July 6, Xbox Game Pass members can earn 2x points for completing Quests built around select games celebrating 20 Years of Xbox. Check for Quests on your Xbox console or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. You can also learn more about Xbox Game Pass Quests here.

Take a Trip Through Xbox History with Samsung

Samsung TVs will also join the celebration this month. As the official TV Partner for Xbox Series X in the U.S. and Canada, Samsung has a wide range of innovative TVs that unlock the performance of next-gen games, including the brand new Samsung Neo QLED. Now, you can take a trip through Xbox history right on your Frame TV. Samsung and Xbox are collaborating on an “Xbox Through The Years” collection of iconic game artwork to be available exclusively for The Frame, a TV with 100% color volume that turns into a beautiful work of art when it’s off. From Halo to BioShock to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Frame owners will be able to find these stunning 4K images featuring their favorite game titles in the Frame Art Store at no additional cost. More to come on this exciting program later in July!

There’s more fun in store as we continue towards the November 15 anniversary date. Continue to keep an eye out here on Xbox Wire or at xbox.com/20years for the latest updates.