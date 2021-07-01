Couple live, work and travel on ‘ultimate UK road trip’ after transforming van into camper

Charlie and Josh, who met on Bumble, have taken the “van life” trend to the extreme.

Not only do the pair use their van for holidays, but they also now live and work from the Mercedes as they embark on “the ultimate UK road trip”.

“I remember on our first date talking about wanting to get a camper van and doing it up – not necessarily living in it – but we spoke about that kind of lifestyle,” said Charlie, an ex-menswear designer and now graphic designer.

After 2020 spun the world into chaos, Charlie and Josh decided there was no better time to combine their savings and plough it into buying and renovating a van.

