Epic Store free PC games: Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo making way for THIS game

Epic is about to refresh the free PC gaming giveaways on the Epic Games Store.

As part of Epic’s bid to dethrone Steam, the company gives away a selection of free PC games each week.

Previous free games have included Grand Theft Auto 5, Borderlands, Civilization 6 and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

The current free games include two excellent retro releases, such as Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo.

Unfortunately, however, Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo will only be available to download until 4pm BST UK time on July 1.

The current freebies will be replaced by first-person puzzle game The Spectrum Retreat.

You can download The Spectrum Retreat from July 1 until July 8 at 4pm BST UK time, at which point a new game will join the line-up.

The Spectrum Retreat features a host of colour-coded puzzles in the rooms of a mysterious hotel.