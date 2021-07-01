Hearthstone patch notes, Stormwind expansion, Battlegrounds cosmetics

Blizzard will be expanding the Hearthstone experience in new ways when they launch the game’s next major expansion in August 2021.

But before we all become United in Stormwind, a new Hearthstone patch is available to download today.

Update 20.8 is rolling out today and includes several big changes that Hearthstone Battlegrounds fans will want to know about.

The first is that they can now pre-purchase the Stormwind Mega-Bundle in-game, with the next expansion promising to add 135 new cards to the game.

The United in Stormwind Mega Bundle includes 80 United in Stormwind card packs, five Golden United in Stormwind card packs, two random United in Stormwind Golden Legendary cards, the Lady Katrana Prestor Mage Alternate Hero, the Lady Katrana Prestor card back, the Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender (Pre-Purchase), and Battlegrounds Perks.