‘Sons first and foremost’: William and Harry’s body language shows ‘unity’ at Diana statue

The expert stated: "Given their history and given that they knew the eyes of the world were on them at this unveiling, William and Harry put in a very good body language performance of unity and even, at some points, fun. "The word 'performance' is not a criticism as it would have been impossible to act totally naturally under this type of pressure and scrutiny but they did appear to have come to some agreement to arrive together, smiling and with an air of relaxed unity." Their focus looked to be on celebrating the life of Princess Diana, Judi continued. She said: "These were two sons first and foremost, rather than two warring brothers.

“The smiles they wore as they arrived side by side might have looked a little like overkill signals but they did mirror one another as they walked down the stairs into the garden, with that matching postural echo suggesting unity on a more subliminal level.” Before today, Prince William and Prince Harry were most recently seen at the funeral of Prince Philip in April. Judi claimed the royals made more eye contact today than at their last meeting. “Harry’s trait of fiddling with his wedding ring showed where his thoughts were in terms of comfort and support but there were moments of eye contact between him and William,” she added.

Prince Harry also seemed to look to Prince William for comfort, Judi claimed. The expert concluded: “They laughed together and they stood and worked as a team of two to plan the best way to remove the cloth from the statue, with Harry grinning and using the kind of gesticulation that would have made William laugh in the old days. “There was one moment of reflection as they gazed up into their mother’s face. “Then Harry glanced across at William as though keen to share his thoughts, memories and emotions with his older brother.” The royal line of succession – who outranks who? The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne. It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler. Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on March 26, 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child. Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock. The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last. Prince Charles, 72, is currently first-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 39, his oldest son. Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 36. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

