Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan’s ‘blazing row’ behind-the-scenes as he admits faking smiles

Addressing his swift exit, Susanna said as part of a lengthy statement on air: “Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme.

“He is, without doubt, an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.

“You all know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview, he himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

“There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others will boo.”

Author: Samantha Masters
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News

