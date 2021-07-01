The best road trip destination in Europe can be found in the UK

Scotland’s North Coast 500 was another popular choice that made it to the best 15 road trip spots in Europe.

When taking the Scottish roads, it is recommended to allow at least seven days to fully enjoy the beauty of the Northern Highlands.

Travellers experiencing Scotland’s North Coast 500 route will start and finish at Inverness Castle.

In Ireland, the Wild Atlantic Way also featured in the top 15 list.

The spectacular route starts on the Inishowen Peninsula, on the West Coast, and ends in County Cork, in a small fishing town of Kinsale.

