Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov LIVE: Wimbledon scores as Murray loses first set

Shapovalov takes the first set! Shapovalov* 6-4 Murray WHAT DRAMA! Shapovalov survives three break points which would have thrust Murray right back into contention for this first set. As it turns out, it wasn’t to be. The two-time champion could not quite see it over the line and the Canadian takes a deserved one-set lead.

Shapovalov 5-4 Murray* Momentum: regained. Murray holds serve to bring him to within one of the Canadian, although he still has it all to do if he is to take the lead. Shapovalov* 5-3 Murray That’s more like it from Murray! Not many saw that coming, a 40-0 break of serve which gives the Scot a lifeline as he tries to work his way back into this first set. Shapovalov 5-2 Murray* Finally, Murray is back on the board. That is his first game since the very first in the match. The first set now looks to be out of reach for the Scot, but he may as well try and regain some momentum heading into the second. Shapovalov* 5-1 Murray Murray has a good go at Shapovalov’s service game, but he could not quite do enough to knock him off his perch as he romps towards a one-set lead. Shapovalov 4-1 Murray* Even at this early stage, the crowd can sense that Murray needs some extra support. Unfortunately, their cries go unanswered as a series of top-class shots from Shapovalov seal his second consecutive break of serve after a long battle at deuce.

Shapovalov* 3-1 Murray Shapovalov really is looking formiddable in the early exchanges. He pounces on his opportunity after the break of serve to take his service game without reply. Shapovalov 2-1 Murray* After racing into a 30-0 lead, Murray lost his grip on the game. Both men sat down as Murray’s miss looked to have handed Shapovalov a break, only to be ushered back onto the court when hawkeye revealed otherwise. Still, the result did not change as the Canadian won a superb rally to give himself an advantage here in the early stages of the match. Shapovalov* 1-1 Murray Some extremely eye-catching work from Shapovalov, although he made hard work of drawing the first set level at one game apiece. Murray became the latest victim of the court’s slippery surface during a tense battle at deuce. Shapovalov 0-1 Murray* A great start for Andy Murray who storms into a 1-0 lead. The crowd, understandably, are loving it! (* indicates serve)

Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov LIVE 6pm: Andy Murray is hoping the Wimbledon grass, which has caused a number of injuries to players already this week, is less slippy than it has been. “Yeah, it is slippy. And it’s not – it actually, it felt better today than it did when I played my first match, and hopefully it will continue to get better throughout the tournament,” Murray said after beating Otte. “But I don’t remember it being quite like that. I know guys, you know, fall down a lot at the beginning of Queen’s, and it happens at Wimbledon, as well. That’s the nature of grass court tennis. “But it just does feel like the way that players are falling down. Like, there was one where I ran back for a lob, and it was — yeah, it was close to being quite bad. I saw Isner fell and did a sort of similar thing like moving forwards today. “Yeah, it’s just, yeah, you just don’t want it to be like that. Hopefully it dries out a little bit in the next few days. Some warmer weather I think would help with that. But it’s been a tough few days and a few players have obviously got hurt during matches, and a few have been lucky, me being one of them this evening.”

5.45pm: Good evening and welcome to Express Sport’s live coverage of Andy Murray’s Wimbledon clash with Denis Shapovalov. The Scot needed four sets to knock out 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in his opening match of the tournament. German world No 151 Oscar Otte then pushed Murray the distance in the second round. Tenth seed Shapovalov is expected to be a much sterner test than Murray’s previous opponents – but stay tuned to see if the three-time Grand Slam champion can produce another memorable display on Centre Court.

Author: Charlie Gordon

