Bad Girls cast where are they now from Hull star to Downton Abbey

What happened to the rest of the cast after the prison was locked down forever in 2006?

When ITV‘s Bad Girls launched in the summer of 1999, it introduced us to all the horrors of prison life from the first episode.

The series captivated 9.5million viewers with its quirky characters, violence, bad language, and raunchy scenes.

Running up until 2006 when the cells were finally slammed shut for good, Bad Girls focused on the relationships between the prisoners and staff at the notorious Larkhall prison.

The eight-part series tackled sensitive topics such bullying, rape, suicide, miscarriage and drug use.

EastEnders stars Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White are now on-screen sisters, but what about the other inmates and officers?

Linda Henry -Yvonee Atkins

Linda has become a well-known actress since her Bad Girls days and is widely recognised for playing Shirley Carter in EastEnders.

She rose as ‘Top Dog’ after being introduced late in series one.

Character Yvonee was not one to be messed with – she ruled the prison and bullied other inmates.

Fans were devastated when Yvonee was killed-off in series five by Jim Fenner.

Yvonne’s death was EastEnders‘ gain as actress Linda Henry headed to Walford in December 2006.

It wasn’t actually the first time she had appeared on the soap, as Linda was the original actor who played Lorraine Salter back in the 1990s.

When the Carter family expanded, Linda would be joined in Albert Square by three other former Bad Girls co-stars.

Debra Stephenson – Shell Dockley

Shell Dockley was a psychotic character who you would not want to annoy.

Serving life for kidnapping, torturing and murdering the women who her boyfriend left her for.

In a few series, Shell had escaped the prison before returning in series five where she was placed in psychiatric hospital shortly after giving birth.

After departing the show, Debra Stephenson also headed for the soaps and joined Coronation Street playing Bradley Walsh‘s on-screen wife.

Debra then went back to her impressionist roots and worked with Jon Culshaw on The Impressions Show.

Luisa Bradshaw-White – Lorna Rose

Luisa played young prison officer who featured in the first series before being given the boot.

She was blackmailed by Shell into smuggling drugs into the prison, but was eventually caught out by her superiors.

Lorna was arrested, sacked from her job, and never seen in the prison again.

