Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week and Bungie Loot report today

Trials of Osiris is kicking off in the coming hours and will include a mixture of armour and weapons, one of which could be an Adept variant. Destiny 2 Guardians will be taking on the latest Crucible challenges in teams of three, and the best rewards will be available to those who can win the most encounters. A trip to The Lighthouse is the ultimate goal, and the Flawless rewards over recent weeks have included an Adept weapon. The first Crucible encounters will be kicking off at 6pm BST on Friday, July 2, 2021, across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. The new rewards curated by Bungie will be available between now and the next Weekly Reset, which is scheduled for July 6. Saint-14 is the full-time Trials of Osiris vendor who currently resides in the Tower Hangar with his pigeons and ship.

And visiting him will be worth it for those who can smash through the Crucible and score some wins as Saint’s inventory updates with Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens. The map rotations continue each week, although Bungie has made changes to the weapons you can pick up during an event. Last week included the following Trials of Osiris rewards: Three Wins: Sola’s Scar Legendary Sword

Five Wins: Trials Helmet/Armour

Seven Wins: Igneous Hammer Legendary Hand Cannon

Flawless: The Messenger Adept Pulse Rifle

Details on other aspects of the Trials experience can be found below, courtesy of Bungie: Trials Passages: “There are five unique Passages that can be bought from Saint-14 which offer their own mechanics. Each Passage will track wins and losses in a single Trials run. If three losses appear on a Passage, players will be restricted from the activity and have to either reset the Passage or purchase a new one.” Mercy: Always available and Forgives one loss per run. Ferocity: Always available and with zero losses, your Third Win grants a Bonus Win. Confidence: Unlocks after going Flawless and grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest. Wealth: Unlocks at 5 wins and Increases Trials tokens from completing and winning Trials matches.

Wisdom: Unlocks at 7 wins and grants bonus XP from Trials Wins, scaling with the number of Wins on a Ticket. Trials Bounties: Along with Passages, players can also purchase three different Trials Bounties which will reward players for completing them: Weekly Bounties will reward XP, Glimmer, 35 Valor Rank Points, and 5 Trials Tokens; Daily Bounties will reward XP, 15 Valor Rank Points, and 2 Trials Tokens; and Additional Bounties will offer XP and 2 Trials Tokens. It will likely take at least an hour for gamers to find out all the rewards available from Trials of Osiris this week. July 6 will be the end of the Trials and will be when the Solstice of Heroes event kicks off, running until August 3. This will be an event that all Destiny gamers can enjoy, with Bungie telling Guardians this week: “Eva Levante returns, bringing new armor for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks to earn. As you upgrade your sets, you’ll once again be able to earn some magnificent white glows to adorn your armor with. If you have a taste for the elements, Eververse will also offer Universal Ornament Bundles for purchase which will shine brightly with glows that reflect your equipped subclass.”

