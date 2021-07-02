Quantcast
Ed Woodward ‘heavily involved’ in Man Utd signing Jadon Sancho as chief seals parting gift

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to entice Sanchi to Manchester last summer, Dortmund did the classy thing and struck a gentleman’s agreement with the player, stating he could leave this time around for the right price.

After several rejected bids, that price turned out to be £72.6million, potentially rising to £78m with add-ons.

Sancho will certainly bring something different to United’s attacking contingent, providing a throwback to the days where Reds wingers were assist-first, score later.

It will, however, bring uncertainty for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Daniel James who could all see their minutes tumble as a result.

Author: Charlie Gordon
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport

