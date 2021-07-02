Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret: ‘We’d tease each other’ shares the Viva Las Vegas star

Back in 1964, Elvis Presley starred opposite Ann-Margret in one of his best-known movies, Viva Las Vegas. The Hollywood actors became close and even dated for a time. Now in a new interview, Ann-Margret has shared how she and Elvis would tease each other on set.

Speaking with Page Six, Ann-Margret admitted that Elvis really made her laugh.

The 80-year-old said: “He had a great sense of humour. He was very funny.

“And he would tease me but I teased him back. … We had a lot of laughs. Lots of laughter.”

The Viva Las Vegas star was typecast in other movies as a female Elvis, even recording a cover of Heartbreak Hotel at one point.