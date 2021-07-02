Quantcast
Georgia postpones introduction of mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has postponed the introduction of a mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners arriving in the country, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

According to the data, the introduction of new rules for foreigners was planned from July 5, but the adoption has so far been postponed.

For now, foreigners can enter the country according to the old rules.

It should be noted that according to the current rules, vaccinated foreigners need a document confirming that they have completed the full course of vaccination to arrive in Georgia. Citizens of 50 countries can fly to the country with a negative PCR test and repeat it after three days.

