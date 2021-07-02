Here’s where you can see fireworks in and around San Antonio on the Fourth of July

click to enlarge





Oscar Moreno

Fireworks return to Woodlawn Lake this year for SA’s official Fourth of July Celebration.

Last Fourth of July, fireworks shows were cancelled due to nationwide social distancing efforts to curb the pandemic. This year, however, Independence Day fireworks are back with a (literal) bang.

Still haven’t decided where to celebrate? We’ve compiled a list of notable events in and around San Antonio where you can get your spark on.

H-E-B 4th of July at Woodlawn Lake Park: The San Antonio Parks Foundation in partnership with the City of San Antonio will hold this year’s official Fourth of July Celebration, starting at 11 a.m. with local food fare and carnival games, and ending with a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band of the West followed by a fireworks show running from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Coca-Cola July 4th Fest: From July 2-4 Six Flags Fiesta Texas will present its extended fireworks show, Lights of Liberty, paired with “Star Spangled” themed refreshments.

Sea World 4th of July Celebration: From July 2-4 Sea World San Antonio is celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks show scored to music that comes free with park admission.

Schertz 4th of July Jubilee: The city of Schertz is running an all-day 4th of July Jubilee featuring a morning 5k, a festival with food vendors and finally a parade with fireworks from 6-10 p.m.

Leon Valley July 4th Parade and Fireworks Show: The city of Leon Valley presents its 27th annual Fourth of July Parade followed by fireworks at Raymond Rimkus Park beginning at 9:15 pm.

New Braunfels Fireworks Spectacular: If you are willing to make the trek out to Landa Park in New Braunfels this July 4th, the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is returning and expected to be a fantastic professional show. Seating on the Landa Park golf course will begin at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show is expected to start at 9:30 p.m. over Landa Lake.

Author: Mackenzie Cook

