Ibuprofen side effects: Painkiller can increase risk of three life-threatening conditions

Ibuprofen is an everyday painkiller for a range of aches and pains, including back pain, period pain, toothache. It belongs to a group of medicines called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Although taking ibuprofen is safe in small doses, high-dose regimens can increase the risk of a heart attack , stroke and high blood pressure , warns the Mayo Clinic.

A blood clot can block a narrowed artery in the heart, triggering a heart attack.

Secondly, as Harvard Health explains, NSAIDs change blood flow in the kidneys, causing the body to retain more salt and water.

“That causes blood pressure to rise, which also boosts the risk of a stroke.”

Heart attack and stroke symptoms

It is vital to know the warning signs of a heart attack and stroke as the events require immediate medical care to prevent life-threatening complications.