NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia in September

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed with the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai the visit of the Alliance Military Committee, which is scheduled for September, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Georgian government.

“At the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the visit of the NATO Military Committee, which is planned for September, as well as the role of the Georgia-NATO joint exercises in strengthening the compatibility of the Georgian Defense Forces. According to the Prime Minister, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to maintain positive dynamics in Georgia’s cooperation with NATO and the integration process,” the statement reads.

In addition, the parties discussed the issue of the Black Sea security and the results of the NATO summit held in Brussels in June.

“We discussed cooperation between Georgia and NATO, the security of the Black Sea, as well as significant achievements of Georgia on the Euro-Atlantic path and the need for further advancement in the political dimension of the integration process,” Garibashvili wrote on his Twitter following the meeting.





The NATO Military Committee is the supreme military body of the North Atlantic Alliance, which consists of the Chiefs of Staff of NATO countries. Its main role is to provide guidance on military policy and strategy. The committee discusses NATO’s operations and missions and makes recommendations to the North Atlantic Council on how to address security challenges around the world.

