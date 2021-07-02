Nintendo Has Started A New ‘Ask The Developer’ Interview Series

© Nintendo

During Satoru Iwata’s time as Nintendo president, he had a special series known as “Iwata Asks” – where he spoke to developers like Shigeru Miyamoto and EarthBound’s creator about the company’s hardware, series and games.

His book ‘Ask Iwata’ was recently localised and now Nintendo has started a new series ‘Ask The Developer’. In the first volume, the focus is on the Switch release Game Builder Garage and features a discussion between the game’s director (and programmer) Naoki Masuda and subdirector Kosuke Teshima.

This content was pre-recorded in accordance with Japan’s current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the article itself was translated from the original Japanese content.

“To kick off this Ask the Developer series, in which Nintendo developers convey in their own words Nintendo’s thoughts about creating products and the specific points they are particular about, we are talking to two people who were involved in developing the Game Builder Garage game.”

While we won’t go into specifics, the conversation between the two covers the reason behind the development of this standalone piece of software, various insights, and also touches on the joys of programming.

It’s definitely worth a read, and being volume one you can expect to see more interviews like this in the future. Are you glad to see Nintendo uploading developer talks on its website again? Have you picked up Ask Iwata yet? Leave a comment down below.

