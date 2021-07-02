‘Our fault?!’ Fury as expert blames England for giving Scottish football fans Covid

The controversial post was made by Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. Thousands of Scotland fans, many without tickets, descended on London for their June 18 Euro 2020 match versus England.

Supporters were pictured singing and dancing in large groups, with social distancing guidelines largely being ignored.

Instead, they congregated around Leicester Square and Hyde Park.

Scotland were only allocated 2,600 seats at Wembley, meaning many fans travelled without tickets.

Data from Public Health Scotland later linked the London visit to 1,294 coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dr Feigl-Ding said: “Bad news for UK and the rest of the world.

“Hospitalisations in England due to #DeltaVariant are now accelerating upward even faster than before, according to new data compiled by Covid-19 Actuary Response Group.

“Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all increasing in the UK.

“Scotland cases now at all time record high too. Israel cases and hospitalizations up too.

