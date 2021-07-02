Quantcast
Review: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – A Cute And Absolutely Horrifying Dating Sim

Thus with a kiss I die.

You’ve probably heard of Doki Doki Literature Club. The anime dating simulator achieved massive popularity largely through word of mouth, and the Switch version — which this review is about, obviously — comes almost four years after its debut, which means you’ve either already played it, or you’ve heard about it and not played it, or… well, you know absolutely nothing. And you’re in for a treat.

