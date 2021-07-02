Sky Sports’ Bela Shah details TINY wedding with just 8 guests and £30 dress: ‘No stress’

Bela Shah, 32, married her husband Ravi Sidhu back in 2016 and admitted it was a low key affair with just a small amount of people present. The Sky Sports presenter dated her long-term love for 10 years before they eventually tied the knot and the star walked down the aisle wearing a purse-friendly dress from online store ASOS.

“But I don’t feel like that now. I think the industry is welcoming change and diversity.

“There have been occasions when I’ve been asked, ‘Oh, so do you like sport?!’ It’s such a strange question to ask a sports broadcaster.

“Are male sports broadcasters asked the same question? But these types of questions usually come from outside the industry.“

It comes as Sky presenters had bravely read out some of the horrific abuse they have faced online in a bid to combat trolls.