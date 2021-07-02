Sony finally reveals new Xperia 1 release date... just don't look at the price

Sony has just confirmed that its new ultra-premium phone will cost £1,199 SIM free. Ouch!

If that price hasn’t put you off then it will be available from August 19th in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple.

To help soften the financial blow, Sony also says that anyone who pre-orders this device will get a free pair of award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones worth £329.

If spending over £1,100 on a phone simply sounds too much then the Xperia 5 III price has also just been announced.

This £899 will be available in September and includes a triple rear camera and 120Hz 6in OLED screen.

